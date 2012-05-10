* Nasdaq has 109 companies in its IPO pipeline
* 200 to 300 more could be added in next 6-12 months
By John McCrank
NEW YORK, May 10 Nasdaq OMX Group Inc
is looking forward to a spike in the number of companies going
public in the near term as they look to take advantage of the
market buzz created by Facebook's listing next week, an
executive at Nasdaq said on Thursday.
Facebook aims to raise about $10.6 billion, dwarfing the
coming-out parties of tech companies like Google Inc
and granting it a market value of up to $96 billion - rivaling
Amazon.com Inc's.
"Facebook is obviously the most anticipated IPO in history
and once that IPO comes out, I'm sure we'll see several
companies look to take advantage of that market," Bruce Aust,
executive vice president of Nasdaq's Global Corporate Client
Group, said in a presentation to analysts.
There are currently 109 companies that plan to go public on
Nasdaq this year and have already filed with regulators. Many of
those companies had planned to go public last year, but held off
because of the volatile market, Aust said.
New U.S. listings on Nasdaq fell to 151 last year from 195
the year before as investor confidence slumped on U.S. and
European debt problems and markets shed gains in the later half
of the year.
Aust added that there are between 200 and 300 companies that
have not yet filed with regulators to go public that could do so
within the next six to 12 months. Many of them are located in
Silicon Valley, he said.
"I go out there pretty much every other week because it is a
huge opportunity when we look at what's going on with social
media, what's going on with Apple and the applications and the
ecosystem that is being created by that, and the gaming industry
that is being created by social media."
"There is just tremendous opportunity and we're meeting with
20 or 30 companies a week."
Nasdaq, which is home to the likes of Apple Inc and
Google, has faced fierce competition from NYSE Euronext
in recent years in the battle for marquee tech names.