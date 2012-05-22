May 22 Nasdaq OMX Group Inc has been
sued by an investor who claimed the exchange operator was
negligent in handling orders for Facebook Inc shares
following its initial public offering, causing losses for
investors.
Phillip Goldberg, a Maryland resident, is seeking
class-action status on behalf of all investors who lost money
because Nasdaq delayed or otherwise mishandled their buy, sell
or cancellation orders for Facebook stock on May 18, the day the
social networking giant went public.
A technical glitch delayed Facebook's market debut by
roughly half an hour, and later delayed order confirmations.
Nasdaq Chief Executive Robert Greifeld told investors at his
company's annual meeting on Tuesday that "clearly we had
mistakes in the Facebook listing," but more than 570 million
shares were processed on the first day.
Goldberg filed his lawsuit on Tuesday in the U.S. District
Court in Manhattan.
The case is Goldberg v. Nasdaq OMX Group Inc et al, U.S.
District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 12-04054.