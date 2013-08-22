NEW YORK Aug 22 Nasdaq OMX said a
connectivity issue between an exchange participant and the
Securities Information Processor, which consolidates stock
prices, was the reason behind Thursday's more than three hour
trading halt in all Nasdaq-listed securities.
There was a connectivity issue "which lead to a degradation
in the ability of the SIP to disseminate consolidated quotes and
trades," the exchange said in a statement.
The cause of the issue has been identified and addressed,
the exchange said.
An "exchange participant" would be either a brokerage or a
market maker.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)