WASHINGTON Aug 23 The newest member of the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission urged regulators on Friday to
study the issues surrounding this week's Nasdaq OMX
trading halt before rushing to finalize market structure
reforms.
"The commission must use the information we learn from these
trading disruptions to become a smarter, more effective
regulator," said Michael Piwowar, a Republican who is an
economist by trade and previously worked at the SEC studying
markets.
All trading on Nasdaq, the second-biggest U.S. stock
exchange, was halted on Thursday shortly after midday.
Nasdaq said the problem stemmed from a connectivity issue
between an exchange participant and the system that receives all
traffic on quotes and orders.
Piwowar, who was sworn into office last week, said the SEC
"should re-evaluate the assumptions" underlying the SEC's
proposed rules targeting the integrity, security and soundness
of exchanges' systems "before moving forward with further
rulemaking."
Those reforms, proposed in March and known as "Regulation
Systems Compliance and Integrity" or Reg SCI, would hold
exchanges, clearing agencies and certain "dark pool" trading
venues more accountable for taking steps to prevent potential
outages, cyber attacks and other technical problems.
SEC Chair Mary Jo White said late on Thursday that she would
call a meeting with exchange officials to discuss a regulatory
path forward and also press ahead on finalizing the reforms.
If adopted, the reforms would replace the current regulatory
model in which exchanges rely on voluntary guidance to address
security and stability issues with their systems.
The proposal calls for exchanges to report major systems
disruptions and conduct testing on an industry-wide basis to
ensure they have backup systems that are functioning properly.
The exchanges, including the Nasdaq and rival NYSE Euronext
, parent of the New York Stock Exchange, have called for
a major reworking of the proposal.
The exchanges cited a number of concerns, including costs
and an "unduly broad" requirement to disseminate information to
member firms about certain incidents.
Piwowar said it may take time to gather all of the facts
about this week's market disruptions and noted that: "These
events raise fundamental investor protection questions."
