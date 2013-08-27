WASHINGTON Aug 27 The Securities and Exchange
Commission will meet with heads of exchanges on Sept. 12 to
discuss last week's trading glitch with Nasdaq-listed stocks,
the top U.S. securities regulator said on Tuesday.
The meeting with SEC Chair Mary-Jo White would address "the
market dissemination system involved in last week's halt, as
well as other critical market systems and infrastructure
issues," the SEC said.
Trading in thousands of U.S. stocks ground to a halt for
much of Thursday last week, after an unexplained technological
problem shut down trading in securities listed by exchange
operator Nasdaq OMX Group.
(Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)