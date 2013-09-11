By Herbert Lash and John McCrank
| NEW YORK, Sept 11
NEW YORK, Sept 11 Federal regulators and stock
exchange executives are likely to focus on the stock quotes
processor behind Nasdaq's trading halt last month, but a quick
resolution of system outages or market weak spots at the meeting
on Thursday is unlikely.
Mary Jo White, chairwoman of the Securities and Exchange
Commission, scheduled the meeting two weeks ago to address the
"securities information processor" (SIP), whose malfunction shut
down trading in Nasdaq stocks for three hours on Aug. 22.
The outage was the latest of recent technological failures
to hit the U.S. stock market. While none were related, they have
raised questions about the system's fragility and the risks they
pose.
A potential solution to the outage - and what regulators
call the single point of failure - is to create redundancy by
having exchange operators Nasdaq OMX Group Inc and NYSE
Euronext distribute each other's data to act as a
back-up.
A software bug that clogged the processing of stock quotes
from 13 exchanges put the spotlight on a little-known area that
is a choke point for the U.S. stock market.
The idea that Nasdaq's data could be distributed via NYSE's
processor and vice versa has been discussed within the industry,
said Jamie Selway, a managing director at brokerage ITG,
which also operates the Posit alternative trading platform.
"That's a feasible option. We've heard that from a few
places," Selway said. "I think it's the most likely path."
One obstacle to this solution is that the coding of the two
SIP systems is different.
Nasdaq now oversees a processor that disseminates the best
bids and offers from all 13 exchanges, but only in Nasdaq-listed
stocks. It also operates a data feed that churns out the latest
sale price from every order execution in Nasdaq stocks.
NYSE also operates a processor, but only for securities
listed on its two exchanges. There are no redundancies built
into the SIPs, which forced Nasdaq to halt trading when its
processor stopped disseminating stock quotations.
Though ideas like back-ups have been floated before, it's
doubtful there will be an immediate decision, said a source
familiar with the situation.
The exchanges will send their top executives to a
closed-door meeting with White at the SEC's headquarters in
Washington. The SEC has not released details of what will be
discussed or when the meeting begins, which is closed to the
media.
"It's mostly going to be a discussion and trying to figure
out not just about the SIP, but more generally, single points of
failure and general exchange technology," the source said.
There are two issues at hand, the source said. "One is, do
you think that you need a back-up of one versus the other? The
second is, do you think Nasdaq should be upgraded?"
The number of stock quotations that NYSE's SIP can handle is
about six times that of Nasdaq's processor, said Tom Jordan,
chairman of the advisory committee at the Financial Information
Forum, which compiles data-feed statistics.
NYSE's SIP has never hit its capacity level, Jordan said.
The highest volume days for NYSE's processor are about three
times the capacity of the Nasdaq processor, Jordan said.
The cost of upgrading Nasdaq's processor would be borne by
the exchanges from the revenue they derive from the market data
they provide customers. Nasdaq also could relinquish
administering the SIP, he said.
The SIPs, centerpieces of the high-margin market data
business, cost anywhere from $15 million to $20 million a year
to run, according to several sources.
The processors have rarely been in the limelight, but the
trading halt highlighted their critical role.
"These 'single points of failure' should be subject to
heightened regulatory requirements, including a regulatory
mandate for redundancy," Elizabeth King, in charge of regulatory
affairs at trading firm KCG Holdings Inc, wrote in May.
White provided an update on the trading halt to the
Financial Stability Oversight Council, a panel of regulators
established by the Dodd-Frank law, in a closed session on
Tuesday at the Treasury Department, a spokeswoman said.
The council is tasked with policing the market for emerging
risks and it has the legal power to pressure other regulators to
take action if a new risk is identified.
In its 2013 annual report, the oversight council identified
operational risks, such as technology failures, natural
disasters and cyber attacks as a high-risk area.
"One area of particular concern is the potential for systems
failures in an environment where trading activity is more
dispersed and automated," FSOC wrote.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Additional reporting by Sarah N.
Lynch in Washington; Editing by Kenneth Barry)