(Corrects to material attributed to Katz in 9th paragraph)
By Sarah N. Lynch and Herbert Lash
WASHINGTON, Sept 12 U.S. stock exchanges agreed
with regulators on Thursday to reforms including a "kill
switch" to stop trading during emergencies, after a software
glitch with Nasdaq's stock quote processor last month led to a
three-hour trading halt.
Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Mary Jo White met
privately in Washington with top executives of the major
exchanges and later announced five reforms in response to recent
trading problems.
The exchanges will be required to draft action plans to
establish testing and disclosure protocols about systems changes
for their securities information processors, or SIPs, which
disseminate stock quotes and other data.
They also are required to provide a plan to address how
regulatory halts are communicated, assess their other critical
infrastructure systems and review their current rules for
busting trades and re-opening trading after a halt.
"Today's meeting was very constructive," White said in a
statement after the meeting concluded.
"I stressed the need for all market participants to work
collaboratively - together and with the Commission - to
strengthen critical market infrastructure and improve its
resilience when technology falls short."
The Aug. 22 Nasdaq trading outage escalated the
SEC's concerns about the stability of exchanges. The SEC in
March proposed reforms to strengthen the robustness of
exchanges' technology after a series of glitches over the past
year.
Last month's outage was caused by a software bug that
clogged Nasdaq's processing of stock quotes from the country's
13 various exchanges.
"We didn't focus on any one day's event," Gary Katz,
president and chief executive of the International Securities
Exchange, told Reuters after the meeting. Katz said the
meeting's purpose was not to rehash what had gone wrong but
instead to have the participants focus on how best to deal with
disruptions in the future.
Other exchange executives who spoke briefly with reporters
after leaving the SEC's headquarters said the meeting was
constructive and that the rival exchanges were ready to work
together.
"Mary Jo ran a very good meeting. We all have pretty clear
homework assignments," NYSE Euronext Chief Executive
Duncan Niederauer told two reporters. "It's all about working
together. We are collectively responsible for investor
confidence."
The reforms will need to be filed by the exchanges as formal
changes to their rules, as required by federal securities laws.
The SEC would then review them before they could go into effect.
Niederauer and William Brodsky, executive chairman of
Chicago Board Options Exchange operator CBOE Holdings Inc
, said the exchanges are supposed to come back to the
SEC within 60 days.
Another attendee in the SEC's meeting, however, said the
60-day time frame is just a benchmark to help speed things
along, and the rule changes are not expected to be completed by
then.
The Aug. 22 outage at Nasdaq was the latest in a series of
high-profile software errors that have shaken investor
confidence.
Nasdaq suffered another major failure - and ultimately paid
a $10 million civil fine to the SEC - after it fumbled the May
2012 initial public offering for Facebook.
In August 2012, major market maker Knight Capital
nearly collapsed after a software error led to a $440 million
trading loss.
It was around that time that the kill switch idea first
started to gain momentum. At an SEC roundtable in October,
exchanges generally endorsed the concept of deploying kill
switches to stop trading so that errors could not be unleashed
onto the broader marketplace.
The details of how such a switch would be triggered still
need to be ironed out.
One person who attended the SEC's meeting on Thursday said
that individual broker-dealers would likely set their own
exposure limits, and if those thresholds were crossed, then an
exchange's technology would kick in and halt trading.
In March, the SEC proposed rules for a broader set of market
participants, including trading platforms known as "dark pools,"
that would require them to conduct certain testing and have
steps in place to prevent or address systems problems.
That proposal is still being weighed by the SEC.
The source, who spoke anonymously because Thursday's meeting
was not public, said it is possible the exchange rule changes
discussed on Thursday could get completed first.
SEC Commissioner Luis Aguilar, a Democrat, said he hopes the
agency will work toward adopting a strong version of the March
proposal.
He also said he is happy to see a kill switch is being
considered.
"These market interruptions are unacceptable. It is long
past the time for the SEC to take action," Aguilar said.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch in Washington; additional
reporting by Herbert Lash in New York.; Editing by Karey Van
Hall, Nick Zieminski, Tim Dobbyn and Bill Trott)