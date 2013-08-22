NEW YORK Aug 22 Nasdaq OMX, the
operator of the Nasdaq exchange, said in a statement on Thursday
it halted trading of Nasdaq-listed securities soon after noon
New York time after it was aware of a problem disseminating
price quotes.
The exchange said "in the first 30 minutes, technical
issues" were resolved and for the remainder of the halt, which
lasted more than three hours, it coordinated with other
exchanges, regulators and market participants "to ensure an
orderly re-opening of trading."
Nasdaq said it "will work with exchanges that are members of
the Securities Industry Processor to investigate the issues,"
and will support any steps needed to enhance the platform.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Bernard Orr)