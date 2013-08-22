WASHINGTON Aug 22 Treasury Secretary Jack Lew has been briefed about the ongoing problems at Nasdaq OMX Group , which halted all trading on Thursday afternoon due to problems distributing stock price quotes, a Treasury official said.

Lew chairs the Financial Stability Oversight Council, a body of regulators that polices the markets for emerging systemic risks. Among its members are Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Mary Jo White. An SEC spokesman said earlier that the agency is also monitoring developments.

