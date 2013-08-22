WASHINGTON Aug 22 Treasury Secretary Jack Lew
has been briefed about the ongoing problems at Nasdaq OMX Group
, which halted all trading on Thursday afternoon due to
problems distributing stock price quotes, a Treasury official
said.
Lew chairs the Financial Stability Oversight Council, a body
of regulators that polices the markets for emerging systemic
risks. Among its members are Securities and Exchange Commission
Chair Mary Jo White. An SEC spokesman said earlier that the
agency is also monitoring developments.
