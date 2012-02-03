* Q4 EPS excluding items $0.63 vs expectations of $0.61
* Revenue up 6 percent to $422 million
* Dividend a matter of "when, not if"
* Expense outlook above expectations
* Shares up 1.09 percent
By John McCrank
Feb 1 Nasdaq OMX Group Inc's core
profit topped analysts' expectations for the fourth quarter,
boosted by a rise in revenue from market data and technology,
which helped offset a soft trading environment.
Stock market volumes declined from the elevated levels of
the prior quarter as volatility eased and investors moved to
the sidelines. But the parent of the Nasdaq stock market has
diversified its revenues through a number of small "bolt-on"
acquisitions over the years, and has reaped the benefits.
Higher demand for its proprietary data services helped
drive the company's market data revenue up 10 percent, while
market technology revenue rose 4 percent from a year earlier
due to recently delivered projects.
Transaction fees, meanwhile, slipped 1 percent from a year
earlier and were down 13 percent from the prior quarter.
Nasdaq, which runs U.S. and Nordic markets, earned $82
million, or 45 cents per diluted share, in the fourth quarter,
down from $137 million, or 69 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding one-time items associated with debt refinancing
and merger and strategic initiatives, it earned 63 cents a
share, compared to 55 cents in the year-prior quarter.
Analysts on average expected the New York-based company to
earn 61 cents per share, excluding items.
Revenue rose 6 percent to $422 million, versus expectations
of $417.16 million.
Nasdaq's shares were up 1.09 percent at $25.03 on Wednesday
around midday.
ANOTHER DEAL FAILS, BUT M&A NOT DEAD
Nasdaq's results were largely overshadowed by a ruling a
couple of hours earlier by EU antitrust regulators blocking the
merger of exchange operators Deutsche Boerse and
NYSE Euronext on the grounds it would have lead to a
near monopoly on the European futures market.
The sector has seen three other large deals fail this past
year, including one in which the U.S. Department of Justice
prevented Nasdaq and IntercontinentalExchange Inc from
buying NYSE Euronext.
Nasdaq Chief Executive Bob Greifeld said he was empathetic
to what the management teams at both Deutsche Boerse and NYSE
were going through, but that he does not believe the ruling
will preclude other large exchange deals from happening.
"Our rejection by the DOJ and today's rejection by the EU
Competition Committee certainly sends a clear message that a
transaction that results in over 90 percent market share in a
pre-defined market is highly suspect," he said on a call with
analysts.
"But there is a compelling industrial logic of combining
operations and technology of non-overlapping exchanges, and
that will happen in the future."
Morningstar analyst Michael Wong said that Nasdaq itself
would be a prime acquisition target.
"It would give instant diversification into U.S. equities,
U.S. options, European equities, and European derivatives,
listings and technology, and everything else that's in the
Nasdaq OMX package," he said.
ORGANIC GROWTH IN FOCUS, DIVIDEND EYED
Greifeld said Nasdaq would focus on organic growth, with
some smaller 'bolt-on' acquisitions, while returning capital to
shareholders through share buybacks.
He said a dividend was a matter of "when, not if," and that
it could come after the share buyback program is complete later
this year.
While the quarter's results topped expectations, one item
that caught some analysts off guard was Nasdaq's 2012 expense
outlook of $955 million to $985 million.
"While initial guidance might prove to be conservative, it
disappoints relative to our $940 million forecast and the $960
million Street consensus," UBS analyst Alex Kramm said in a
note to clients.
On the listings front, Nasdaq said its initial public
offering pipeline is the largest it has been in more than 10
years.
For the fourth quarter, listing fees were up 2 percent as
Nasdaq added 56 new listings and 16 initial public offerings,
including high-profile listings like Groupon and Zynga.
Nasdaq also said companies representing over $80 billion in
market capitalization, including Texas Instruments, Viacom, and
Wendy's, switched their listings to Nasdaq from other
exchanges.