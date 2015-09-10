Sept 9 Nasdaq Chief Executive Robert Greifeld
said in July he was delighted to have snared one of the hottest
technology IPOs of the year. There was just one problem - the
deal was not in the bag.
That became very apparent on Wednesday when the business
technology startup Pure Storage said in a filing with the
Securities and Exchange Commission that it would instead be
listing on Nasdaq's fierce rival, the New York Stock Exchange.
According to a source familiar with the matter, Greifeld
angered Pure Storage's top executives when he prematurely
announced that the company was going to list, and that the
mandate had gone to Nasdaq. Greifeld made the announcement on
Nasdaq's second quarter earnings call.
Greifeld's remark - "And we're also very happy to win Pure
Storage a week or so ago" - was made nearly a month before the
company announced on Aug. 12 its intention to sell shares to the
public.
Nasdaq declined to comment for this story.
It is not clear whether Pure Storage had signed any kind of
agreement to list on Nasdaq, but the initial plan, before
Greifeld spoke, was to go to Nasdaq, said the source, who
declined to be identified.
Pure Storage and NYSE declined to comment.
Share listings are hotly contested by exchanges for the fees
and revenue from trading they generate and for the marketing
opportunities they provide.
A company's opening day on the exchange is a big publicity
event and one high-profile listing can often lead to others.
Pure Storage's IPO will be closely watched because a
successful listing of the company, which was valued privately at
over $3 billion in April, could encourage other similar
technology firms to follow suit.
The company, founded in 2009, makes flash-based storage
devices, which are typically much faster than storage that runs
on hard disk drives. It competes with larger, established
companies such as EMC Corp and NetApp Inc.
The company has raised over $470 million from venture
capital investors including Sutter Hill, Greylock, Redpoint,
Index Ventures, T. Rowe Price, Fidelity and Wellington
Management.
(Editing by Carmel Crimmins and Ken Wills)