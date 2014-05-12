May 12 Nasdaq OMX Group Inc said Adena
Friedman will rejoin the company as president of global
corporate and information technology solutions, reporting to
Chief Executive Robert Greifeld.
Friedman, who left Nasdaq in 2011, was most recently chief
financial officer of private equity firm Carlyle Group LP
.
Friedman is now the "leading candidate" to take over as
chief executive when Greifeld departs, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing a person familiar with the plans. (r.reuters.com/meb39v)
The transatlantic exchange operator has been working on a
succession plan since late last year with several internal and
external candidates in consideration. Friedman was one of the
candidates on the list.
The urgency of succession planning first hit the board in
early 2011, when Friedman left to become the CFO of Carlyle.
Greifeld had been positioning Friedman as his successor, and her
departure put a spotlight on the lack of depth in the management
bench that remained.
Calls for Greifeld's succession grew louder after Facebook
Inc's botched IPO in 2012 and a 3-hour-long trading halt
on the Nasdaq due to a software glitch last August.
