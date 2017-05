Nov 14 Transatlantic exchange operator Nasdaq Inc on Monday named Adena Friedman as its chief executive officer, replacing Bob Greifeld who will become the chairman.

Friedman, who joined the company in 1993, most recently served as its president and chief operating officer, Nasdaq said.

(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)