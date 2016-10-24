By John McCrank
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 24 Nasdaq Inc said on
Monday that its co-president, Hans Ole Jochumsen, would
transition to the role of vice chairman, focused on expanding
the transatlantic exchange operator's European operations,
effective Jan. 1.
As co-president, along with Adena Friedman, who is also
Nasdaq's chief operating officer, Jochumsen has been responsible
for global trading and market services.
After Jan. 1, those duties will be split between Tom
Wittman, Nasdaq's global head of equities, and recent hire John
Shay, head of fixed income and commodities, both of whom will
report to Friedman, Jochumsen said in an interview.
Jochumsen will also report to Friedman, who with the
shake-up is the obvious successor to Nasdaq Chief Executive
Officer Bob Greifeld.
"It's clear that what Bob and Adena and our board want is
that we try to focus even more on our assets in Europe,"
Jochumsen said.
The New York-based company runs stock exchanges in Denmark,
Finland, Sweden and Iceland, as well as in Latvia, Estonia,
Lithuania and Armenia. Nasdaq also runs interest rate and energy
derivatives markets out of London and Oslo respectively.
Jochumsen will move to Europe from New York, but it has not
yet been decided in which city he will be based, he said.
The industry veteran joined Nasdaq in 2008 when it bought
Nordic and Baltic exchange operator OMX. He was previously head
of the Copenhagen Stock Exchange from 1998 to 2006 and led the
merger between the Copenhagen and Stockholm exchanges.
Nasdaq has two other vice chairmen - Bruce Aust, whose focus
is on the listings business, and Sandy Frucher, on technology.
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Dan Grebler)