(Recasts with sourcing from BATS and Nasdaq; adds details on
BATS speaking with banks, quotes from BATS' CEO, background on
dark pools)
By John McCrank
Jan 12 At least two U.S. exchanges have been in
talks with big banks about possibly taking over the operation of
the banks' private, off-exchange trading venues, or "dark
pools," which are facing rising costs amid increased regulatory
scrutiny.
Both BATS Global Markets and Nasdaq OMX Group
recently said they have held talks with banks on outsourcing
some or all of their dark pool operations.
"It does appear as though there are additional regulatory
costs and obligations coming for dark pools and some dark pool
operators may find that it's just not worth it," Joseph
Ratterman, chief executive of BATS Global Markets, said in a
recent interview.
Banks are the biggest customers of exchanges, but they are
also competitors with the dark pools they operate. The
electronic trading venues generally have lower fees than
exchanges and only make trading data available after a trade,
reducing the chance that others in the market will notice a
buyer's or seller's intentions and move the price against them.
Dark pools have come under scrutiny amid concerns that they
are too opaque.
In June, the New York attorney general brought a lawsuit
against Barclays, accusing the bank of misleading clients in its
dark pool. Also in June, dark pool operator Liquidnet agreed to
pay the Securities and Exchange Commission $2 million to settle
charges that it improperly used its subscribers' confidential
trading information to market its services. And in July, Goldman
Sachs agreed to pay an $800,000 fine over pricing violations in
its dark pool.
Ratterman said BATS, the No. 2 U.S. stock market operator by
volume, has held "introductory and exploratory" conversations
with banks, adding that it was too early to know if anything
would come of them. The talks have included the possibility of
the outsourcing technology, regulatory monitoring, and even
housing a dark pool at the exchange.
Nasdaq said its talks with the banks were also in the early
stages.
Regulators began publishing dark pool volumes and other
statistics last June and have said they may require the venues
to publicly disclose how they operate and price orders.
Wells Fargo shuttered its dark pool in October, which at the
time ranked 32 out of 41 alternative trading systems, citing a
lack of demand.
The Wall Street Journal first reported on Nasdaq's talks
with the banks.
(Reporting by John McCrank in New York; Additional reporting by
Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and
Leslie Adler)