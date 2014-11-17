Nov 17 Nasdaq OMX Group on Monday named
14 stocks that will take part in the exchange operator's program
to test the effects of lowering its exchange fees and rebates,
beginning on Feb. 2 and lasting at least four months.
The amended pricing program could help address concerns that
high exchange fees and rebates cause distortions in the market
as traders seek to avoid the fees and collect the rebates.
The fee for orders to immediately buy any of the stocks in
the program through Nasdaq will drop to 5 cents per 100 shares,
from 30 cents per 100 shares, Nasdaq said in a note to traders.
Rebates on those stocks for resting orders sent to the
exchange will fall to 2 cents per 100 shares, 4 cents per 100
shares, or in some cases be dropped all together, depending on
the type of order. Rebates are currently similar in size to
exchange fees.
Exchanges have been losing market share to broker-run
alternative trading systems, including "dark pools," partly as
brokers seek to avoid high exchange fees.
Nearly 40 percent of all U.S. stock trades, including almost
all retail orders that go through online brokerages, now happen
away from exchanges, up from around 16 percent six years ago.
There are seven Nasdaq-listed stocks and seven New York
Stock Exchange-listed stocks in the amended-pricing program.
The Nasdaq-listed stocks are American Airlines,
Avanir Pharmaceuticals Inc, FireEye Inc, GoPro
Inc, Groupon Inc, Sirius XM Holdings Inc
, and Zynga Inc.
The NYSE-listed stocks are Bank of America Corp,
General Electric Co, Kinder Morgan Inc, Rite Aid
Corp, Transocean Ltd, Sprint Corp, and
Twitter Inc.
Nasdaq said it would periodically make statistics available
on how the stocks in the program trade on its exchange,
including data on market share, displayed liquidity, effective
spreads, and volatility.
The shares also trade on other exchanges, such as BATS
Global Markets and Intercontinental Exchange's NYSE
unit, which are not part of the Nasdaq initiative.
(Reporting by John McCrank in New York; Editing by Bernadette
Baum)