NEW YORK Jan 29 Transatlantic exchange operator Nasdaq OMX Group on Thursday reported a drop in fourth-quarter profit, due in part to acquisition-related expenses and the impact of foreign exchange rates.

Net income attributable to Nasdaq totaled $87 million, or 50 cents per share, down from $141 million, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by John McCrank, Editing by Franklin Paul)