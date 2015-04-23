Fed's George says balance sheet should be trimmed this year
May 9 Kansas City Federal Reserve President Esther George on Tuesday said she supported starting to wind down the Fed's massive trove of bonds this year.
NEW YORK, April 23 Transatlantic exchange operator Nasdaq OMX Group on Thursday reported a drop in first-quarter profit, due mainly to restructuring efforts and a negative impact from changes in foreign exchange rates.
Net income attributable to Nasdaq totaled $9 million, or 5 cents per share, down from $103 million, or 59 cents per share, a year earlier.
(Reporting by John McCrank)
May 9 Kansas City Federal Reserve President Esther George on Tuesday said she supported starting to wind down the Fed's massive trove of bonds this year.
* Vitalhub Corp. Announces annual and special meeting of shareholders and proposed share consolidation