BRIEF-Dubai's Deyaar Development Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 32 million dirhams versus 51 million dirhams year ago
April 24 Transatlantic exchange operator Nasdaq OMX Group Inc on Thursday reported a higher first-quarter profit, helped by increased revenue from recent acquisitions.
Net income attributable to Nasdaq totaled $103 million, or 59 cents per share, up from $42 million, or 25 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Q1 net profit 32 million dirhams versus 51 million dirhams year ago
* Q1 sales 63.27 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2qsf2Ae) Further company coverage: