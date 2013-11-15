NEW YORK Nov 15 Nasdaq OMX Group Inc said on Friday that several of its operated exchanges briefly declared "self-help" against the Chicago Board Options Exchange before revoking it about 20 minutes later.

Self-help, which occurs when an exchange is dealing with internal problems processing trades and need to send orders through alternate venues, was declared by Nasdaq OMX PHLX, Nasdaq OMX BX Options and Nasdaq Options market systems around 11:28 a.m. ET. Each of the Nasdaq operated exchanges later revoked the self-help declaration by around 11:49 a.m. ET.

The incident was the latest in a string of technical glitches in options exchanges.

The Chicago exchange, run by CBOE Holdings, is the oldest U.S. options market. Most trading of options on individual stocks takes place by computer screen, but dozens of open-outcry traders crowd the areas of the CBOE floor dedicated to CBOE's exclusive stock-index options.