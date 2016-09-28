* Says 120 companies have filed for IPOs with U.S. SEC
* Volatile markets depressed IPOs in 2016
* Nasdaq IPOs reach 62 so far in 2016 vs 143 in all of 2015
By Steven Scheer
JERUSALEM, Sept 28 Next year should be a better
year for initial public offerings (IPOs) in New York than a weak
2016 when volatile markets kept companies on the sidelines, a
senior Nasdaq official said on Wednesday.
"The pipeline for 2017 is very strong," said Asaf Homossany,
Nasdaq's managing director for Europe, Middle East and Africa,
noting that about 120 companies have filed for IPOs with the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
There will likely be even more, he said, given that some
firms file confidentially with the SEC.
So far this year there have been 62 Nasdaq IPOs compared
with 143 in all of 2015. Another 21 companies have gone public
on the New York Stock Exchange.
"2016 from the beginning of the year has been very volatile
and not an ideal market for IPOs," Homossany told Reuters during
a visit to Israel.
"We had oil prices (fluctuate), China and the U.S.
election," he said. "People want to see strong, stable markets
that are going upwards and not volatility. Some companies have
pushed IPO (plans) to 2017."
Once the market calms down some companies will test the
market, and if they do well, "the IPO window will open up,"
Homossany said.
One factor that has also kept the number of IPOs down is the
desire to become a "unicorn" -- a company with a value of $1
billion.
"There is a drive to be a unicorn but not every private
company can be a unicorn," he said.
With companies such as Uber, Dropbox, Shazam and Spotify
staying private longer, Nasdaq three years ago started a private
market to help manage shares and options for employees and
managing shareholders.
Some 100 mostly U.S. companies have joined the private
market and Nasdaq is making a push to Europe and Israel.
In 2016, the activity volume has been $3.5 billion with an
increase of 20 percent in the number of companies in the first
half from a year earlier.
"You don't need an IPO to raise capital any more," said
Maoiliosa O'Culachain, business development director for the
Nasdaq Private Market in Europe, where there are just a handful
of participating firms.
The market allows employees and investors wishing to sell
their shares to sell to outside investors online.
(Editing by Adrian Croft)