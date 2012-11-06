* Program would offer discounts on retail orders
* Similar plans have been launched by NYSE and BATS
exchanges
* Plans aimed at winning market share back from off-exchange
venues
By John McCrank
NEW YORK, Nov 6 Nasdaq OMX Group, which
runs the No. 2 U.S. equities exchange, plans to offer discounts
on retail orders in early 2013, the company said in a notice to
traders on Tuesday.
Nasdaq said its retail price improvement program would be
similar to one launched by Big Board operator NYSE Euronext
on Aug. 1, which offers discounts of fractions of a
penny on stock orders.
Exchanges see the sub-penny programs as a way to win back
market share from off-exchange venues.
Nasdaq said in the notice it plans make changes to its
proprietary data feeds to reflect the new program in the first
quarter of 2013. The plan is subject to regulatory approval.
NYSE's retail program required a limited exemption by the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from a rule that bans
the sub-penny pricing of stocks on national securities
exchanges.
The ban did not apply to non-exchange trading venues, and
sub-penny discounts have been widely used by wholesale brokers
such as Knight Capital Group and Citadel, which already
account for the majority of retail order flow.
BATS Global Markets, the No. 3 U.S. equities exchange, also
announced a retail price improvement program in August.
Wholesalers routinely offer retail price improvement. Their
ability to profit on what amounts to regulatory arbitrage has
prompted NYSE Chief Executive Duncan Niederauer to speak out on
several occasions against what he says is an uneven playing
field in U.S. equity markets.
In many cases the discount wholesalers offer on retail
orders is just one-hundredth-of-a-cent or less.
If the exchanges are able to execute retail orders at a
better price, the wholesalers, which have best execution
responsibilities, will have to send more retail orders to the
exchanges. The alternative would be for wholesalers to offer
better discounts, but that could impact their profitability.