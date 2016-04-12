NEW YORK, April 12 Approval of a new regulatory standard related to the U.S. stock exchange application of startup trading platform IEX Group would prompt exchanges to create thousands of new order types and greatly complicate the market, the head of Nasdaq Inc said on Tuesday.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said in a policy statement on March 18 it believes delays by exchanges of less than a millisecond - a thousandth of a second - in responding to stock orders would not harm the ability of market participants to access stock quotes. The statement is available for public comment until April 14.

But Nasdaq Chief Executive Officer Robert Greifeld noted markets operate at close to the speed of light and said the creation of a one-millisecond standard would lead to a proliferation of new order types - instructions governing how trades are executed.

"You'll have different people that want different speeds," he said at a Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association conference.

The number of order types would climb from about 360 currently to around 5,000 if a millisecond standard were approved, Greifeld said.

The new standard would also pave the way for IEX to be approved as a public stock exchange. IEX, which was featured in Michael Lewis' book "Flash Boys: A Wall Street Revolt," pauses stock orders for 350 millionths of a second.

IEX currently operates as an alternative trading system. It says the pause helps it prevent predatory high-frequency traders from picking up on trading signals and using their faster technology to electronically front-run slower investors, as described in "Flash Boys."

IEX applied in September to become an exchange, prompting a flood of more than 400 comment letters to the SEC. Most were from investors urging approval of the application, but some trading firms and existing exchanges, including Nasdaq, have criticized IEX's "speed bump," saying regulations prevent exchanges from pausing orders.

There are 13 U.S. stock exchanges, most of which execute trades in data centers in New Jersey and Chicago. The time it takes to send an order via fiber optic cables to those exchanges varies, based on the distance from where the order is sent.

The SEC chose one millisecond as a potential standard because all existing exchanges would be able to comply, given the natural geographic delays, Stephen Luparello, head of the SEC's Trading and Markets unit, said at the conference. (Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Dan Grebler)