By John McCrank
| NEW YORK, April 12
NEW YORK, April 12 Approval of a new regulatory
standard related to the U.S. stock exchange application of
startup trading platform IEX Group would prompt exchanges to
create thousands of new order types and greatly complicate the
market, the head of Nasdaq Inc said on Tuesday.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said in a policy
statement on March 18 it believes delays by exchanges of less
than a millisecond - a thousandth of a second - in responding to
stock orders would not harm the ability of market participants
to access stock quotes. The statement is available for public
comment until April 14.
But Nasdaq Chief Executive Officer Robert Greifeld noted
markets operate at close to the speed of light and said the
creation of a one-millisecond standard would lead to a
proliferation of new order types - instructions governing how
trades are executed.
"You'll have different people that want different speeds,"
he said at a Securities Industry and Financial Markets
Association conference.
The number of order types would climb from about 360
currently to around 5,000 if a millisecond standard were
approved, Greifeld said.
The new standard would also pave the way for IEX to be
approved as a public stock exchange. IEX, which was featured in
Michael Lewis' book "Flash Boys: A Wall Street Revolt," pauses
stock orders for 350 millionths of a second.
IEX currently operates as an alternative trading system. It
says the pause helps it prevent predatory high-frequency traders
from picking up on trading signals and using their faster
technology to electronically front-run slower investors, as
described in "Flash Boys."
IEX applied in September to become an exchange, prompting a
flood of more than 400 comment letters to the SEC. Most were
from investors urging approval of the application, but some
trading firms and existing exchanges, including Nasdaq, have
criticized IEX's "speed bump," saying regulations prevent
exchanges from pausing orders.
There are 13 U.S. stock exchanges, most of which execute
trades in data centers in New Jersey and Chicago. The time it
takes to send an order via fiber optic cables to those exchanges
varies, based on the distance from where the order is sent.
The SEC chose one millisecond as a potential standard
because all existing exchanges would be able to comply, given
the natural geographic delays, Stephen Luparello, head of the
SEC's Trading and Markets unit, said at the conference.
