Feb 5 Transatlantic exchange operator Nasdaq OMX
Group Inc on Wednesday reported a higher fourth-quarter
profit, helped by increased revenue from recent acquisitions.
Net income attributable to Nasdaq totaled $141 million, or
81 cents per share, up from $85 million, or 50 cents per share,
a year earlier.
Not including one-time items, the New York-based company
earned 69 cents per share, topping the consensus of analysts by
2 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 23 percent to $520 million.
Nasdaq last year closed a $390 million deal to buy Thomson
Reuters Corp's investor relations, public relations and
multimedia services businesses.
It also financed a $750 million deal to buy eSpeed, the
electronic Treasuries-trading platform, from BGC Partners Inc
, giving it a foothold in fixed income.
Market services revenues, which include derivatives, cash
equities, fixed income and access and broker services, rose 9
percent to $204 million.
Technology solutions revenues, which include corporate
solutions and market technology, rose 89 percent to $149, helped
by the Thomson Reuters deal.
Information services revenues, which include market data and
index licensing and services, rose 10 percent to $109 million.
Listing services revenues were up 2 percent to $58 million.