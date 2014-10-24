(Adds financial details, background on deal, quote from CFO)
NEW YORK Oct 24 Transatlantic exchange operator
Nasdaq OMX Group Inc on Friday reported a higher
third-quarter profit, as lower expenses helped offset a decline
in revenues driven in part by the impact of foreign exchange
rates.
Net income attributable to Nasdaq totaled $123 million, or
71 cents per share, up from $113 million, or 66 cents per share,
a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, the New York-based company earned
72 cents per share, beating the analysts' average estimate by 2
cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 2 percent to $497 million.
"Our unwavering focus on profitability led to declines in
expenses, offsetting revenue headwinds from a number of
discrete, temporary factors," said Chief Financial Officer Lee
Shavel. Those factors included foreign exchange, a drop in data
audit collections, and "certain planned revenue impacts in
acquired businesses," he said in a statement.
Last year Nasdaq closed a $390 million deal to buy Thomson
Reuters Corp's investor relations, public relations and
multimedia services businesses. It also financed its $750
million purchase of eSpeed, the electronic Treasuries-trading
platform, from BGC Partners Inc, a deal giving it a
foothold in fixed income.
Operating expenses fell by 5 percent $290 million.
The company said it lowered its non-GAAP operating expense
guidance for 2014 to a range of $1.205 billion to $1.225
billion, down from the prior range of $1.220 billion to $1.250
billion.
Nasdaq purchased $27 million of stock during the period,
along with another $35 million so far in October. The company
said its board had authorized an additional $500 million of
stock repurchases.
Market services revenue at Nasdaq fell 3 percent to $194
million. Of that segment, derivatives, fixed income and access
and broker services revenues all declined, while cash equities
revenues rose.
Technology solutions revenue, including corporate solutions
and market technology, dipped 1.5 percent to $130 million.
Information services revenue, which includes market data and
index licensing and services, fell 2.6 percent to $114 million.
Listing services revenues were up 3.5 percent at $59
million, as Nasdaq introduced 76 new listings in the quarter,
including 41 initial public offerings.
