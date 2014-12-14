NEW YORK Dec 14 Nasdaq OMX Group announced late
Friday the results of its annual re-ranking of the Nasdaq 100
index, which will cause a reshuffling of several
constituents.
Nasdaq said it will add American Airlines Group
, Electronic Arts and Lam Research, with
Expedia, F5 Networks and Maxim Integrated
Products being removed from the index.
The exchange also said some new shares will be included in
the index following a recent revision to its methodology that
allows for multiple share classes of index components. They
include Comcast Corp Class A Special, Twenty-First
Century Fox Class B and Liberty Global plc Class C
shares.
The Nasdaq-100 index is composed of the 100 largest
non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq stock market.
All changes are scheduled to take effect before the market
open on Dec. 22, 2014.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Catherine Evans)