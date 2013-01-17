* New global technology solutions unit to be led by Anna
Ewing
* Exchange operator appoints Bradley Peterson global CIO
By John McCrank
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Nasdaq OMX Group said
on Thursday it is combining its software and market technology
units as the exchange operator looks to sell more services to
the companies that list on its exchanges and draw more revenue
from its corporate customers.
The catalyst for the new software-based segment was Nasdaq's
acquisition of Thomson Reuters Corp's investor
relations, public relations and multimedia services units for
$390 million in December, Bob Greifeld, Nasdaq's chief executive
officer, said in an interview.
"With that deal, our software businesses will exceed $500
million in revenue," he said, making the unit one of Nasdaq's
largest reportable segments.
The new "global technology solutions" business unit will be
led by Anna Ewing, who currently runs Nasdaq's technology unit,
and has been assigned the task of integrating the new units.
Nasdaq also said it appointed Bradley Peterson as global
chief information officer, effective Feb. 6.
Peterson, a former CIO for Charles Schwab Corp and
for eBay Inc, will report to Ewing, who currently holds
the CIO position.
The Thomson Reuters deal adds to the exchange operator's
businesses that do not depend on trading. The deal, which is
expected to close in the first half of 2013, gives Nasdaq 7,000
new clients in more than 60 countries.
Nasdaq currently delivers trading, exchange technology and
public company services to around 3,400 listed companies.
The move will help Nasdaq better compete against other large
s oftware t echnology providers, such as SunGard and Fidessa
.
Nasdaq currently gets more than 70 percent of its revenue
from businesses that do not depend on transactions. The Thomson
Reuters units Nasdaq is buying helps companies communicate with
investors and media and create and distribute video
presentations.