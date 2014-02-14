Victrex says CEO Hummel to retire after 24 years in role
April 19 Polymer maker Victrex Plc said on Wednesday Chief Executive David Hummel would retire from the company after 24 years at the helm and named Jakob Sigurdsson as his successor.
NEW YORK Feb 14 Nasdaq OMX Group said on Friday that an issue with the FINRA/Nasdaq trade reporting facility led to untimely trade reports for equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE Arca, and NYSE Amex, on Friday morning.
The issue, which lasted from 8:00 a.m. Eastern time (1:00 p.m. GMT) to 9:50 a.m., has been resolved and the processing of trades was unaffected, Nasdaq said in a note to traders. The exchange operator said it was working with FINRA to correct any affected trades and to ensure that the problem with the trade reporting facility does not happen again.
April 19 Polymer maker Victrex Plc said on Wednesday Chief Executive David Hummel would retire from the company after 24 years at the helm and named Jakob Sigurdsson as his successor.
LONDON, April 19 Inflation ate further into the budgets of British households last month, according to a survey of consumers, adding to signs that households will be feeling under pressure in the run-up to the June snap election planned by Prime Minister Theresa May.