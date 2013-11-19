Nov 19 Nash Finch Co : * On November 19, co, Spartan Stores Inc entered into a $1 billion amended and

restated loan and security agreement - SEC filing * Credit agreement was entered into contemporaneously with the closing of the

merger between co, Spartan Stores * Credit agreement amends and restates each of the existing credit agreements between Wells Fargo and each of Nash Finch-Spartan Stores * Source text for Eikon () * Further company coverage