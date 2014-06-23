June 23 Naspers Ltd

* Consolidated revenues grew 26% to r62,7bn, boosted largely by growth in our internet businesses.

* As previously cautioned, this expansionary spend had effect of limiting core earnings to r8,6bn, approximately same as last year.

* Annual gross dividend be increased by 10% to 425c (previously 385c) per listed n ordinary share, and 85c (previously 77c) per unlisted a ordinary share

* Fy core headline earnings r21,81 per n ordinary share