JOHANNESBURG Nov 26 Naspers Ltd : * Says in six months the group achieved 28% top-line growth due to expanded

operations * Says six month core headline earnings per share grew by 16% * Cautions that over the next 6 months an acceleration of investment into

growth areas will lower earnings. * Says consolidated revenues grew 28% to R28,8BN * Says steve pacak to retire as CFO on 30 June 2014, but will remain on the

board