GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks wary ahead of risk events this week, dollar struggles
* UK elections, Comey testimony, ECB meetings key risks this week
PRAGUE, July 2 Intel Capital, the investment arm of technology giant Intel, sold its stake in Netretail Holding, a central European online retailer, to MIH Allegro, a unit of South Africa's media and e-commerce firm Naspers , Intel said on Monday.
It did not specify the size of the stake or the value of the transaction. It said that MIH Allegro now holds a controlling stake in the retailer after it also bought a stake held by MCI, a private equity group.
Netretail operates online shop chain Mall in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland and Hungary.
* UK elections, Comey testimony, ECB meetings key risks this week
TOKYO, June 7 Japan Display Inc is considering deeper restructuring than first planned and has asked a state-backed fund for help after losing business with Apple Inc due to its late entry into OLED technology, the Nikkei business daily reported.