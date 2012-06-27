* E-commerce group sees flat 2012 profit
* Group focusing on organic growth
* 2011 core headline EPS 1,850 cents vs 1,612
* S.Africa group's revenue up 19 pct
* Shares up 1.3 percent, up 30 pct this year
By Helen Nyambura-Mwaura
JOHANNESBURG, June 27 - Heavy spending to drive organic
growth at South Africa's e-commerce and media company Naspers
will keep profit flat this year, as the company steers
away from the acquisition trail in the face of high valuations
and restless shareholders.
Chief Executive Koos Bekker sees the $22 billion company,
which reported a 15 percent jump in profit for the year to the
end of March, increasing revenue by about 20 percent this year
and spending over 7 percent of that to grow its own businesses.
"We will probably keep growing the top line quite nicely at
around 20 percent or so, but the profit line will be flat
because we tend to spend quite a lot in developing our own
services," he told Reuters in a telephone interview.
Naspers has transformed itself from an apartheid-era
newspaper publisher to a global multimedia business by buying or
taking stakes in emerging-market Internet companies such as
China's Tencent and Russia's Mail.ru.
"In the past we emphasised more buying companies, we did
more mergers and acquisitions, but in the years to come we will
spend more on organic development."
Naspers has said Internet valuations are inflated and is
focusing on two areas: organic expansion of its Internet
business and infrastructure for its pay television segment,
including a roll-out of a digital terrestrial network across
Africa.
Development costs jumped nearly 87 percent to 2.8 billion
rand ($330.20 million) in the last financial year, the company
said in a statement, while spending on acquisitions was at least
1.85 billion.
Its latest ventures included buying majority stakes in
e-commerce firms such as Turkey's Vipindirim and Fashion Days,
which operates in several eastern European countries.
"Naspers have deployed (their) capital highly effectively
and made a number of fantastic acquisitions and moved with the
times. From a staid old media company, it's made the transition
into the new world very well," said Nic Norman-Smith, portfolio
manager at Lentus Asset Management in Johannesburg.
IMPATIENT SHAREHOLDERS
But investors in Naspers, which also has stakes in Polish
e-commerce firm MIH Allegro and Buscape, a Brazilian
price-comparison site, are now impatient to start reaping some
of profits made by its Chinese and Russian cash cows.
"One day development spend will have to end because it is
discretionary spend, or at least it will have to stop growing.
Even if it stays stuck here at 2.8 billion rand level for the
next 2-4 years, we are still going to see big earnings coming
through," said one analyst, who preferred to remain unnamed.
Naspers hiked its dividend pay-out by 24 percent to 335
cents per share, largely in line with analysts' expectations.
"They are making the right movements in terms of upping the
dividend and harvesting some of those cash flows, but the market
has still placed a massive premium on Tencent and their holding
in it," Lentus Asset Management's Norman-Smith said.
"It's a fantastic business, but if you look at the
valuation, it's way too rich for us."
Naspers' share price has risen over 30 percent this year. It
is currently trading at 46 times full-year earnings, nearly
quadruple the average of 12.05 times for Johannesburg's Top-40
index of blue chips.
CEO Bekker said Naspers is rolling out a digital terrestrial
television (DTT) network across sub-Saharan Africa to make its
pay TV offering cheaper.
Customers have to buy expensive satellite dishes and
decoders for Pay TV but will now need only set-top boxes and
install them without professional help with DTT. Naspers is
rolling out the technology in Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda and Zambia
and is eyeing Namibia next, Bekker said.
The Cape Town-based firm's core headline earnings per share
rose to 1,850 cents from 1,612 cents a year earlier. It
considers core headline earnings, which exclude one-time items,
as the most accurate measure of its earnings. Revenue totalled
39.5 billion rand compared with 33.09 billion.
Shares rose 1.3 percent to 461 rand, compared with a 0.7
percent decline by the Top-40 index at 1329 GMT.