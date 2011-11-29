* H1 core headline EPS 921 cents vs 860 cents

By David Dolan

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 29 South African media and e-commerce firm Naspers reported a 7 percent gain in first-half profit on Tuesday, capped by higher development costs as its spends more to bulk up its widespread operations.

Cape Town-based Naspers has transformed itself from an apartheid-era newspaper publisher to a global multimedia business by buying or taking stakes in emerging-market Internet companies.

The company warned in June that profit this year would likely be lower, as its spend more on developing the Internet platforms it owns in Eastern Europe, Brazil, Asia and Africa.

"We saw a nice revenue dynamic in the core Internet segment -- that's Internet assets they've bought themselves," said Ziyad Joosub, an analyst at JP Morgan.

"The only problem is that there has been increased development spend and it hasn't been associated with any improvement in profitability."

Shares of Naspers slid more than 2 percent in Johannesburg trade following the results, making it one of the biggest percent decliners among the benchmark Top-40 index.

Naspers' most successful bet so far has been its over 30 percent stake in Tencent Holdings, China's second-biggest Internet firm by value, which has posted years of explosive growth in the billion-strong consumer market.

But Tencent's growth has begun to slow, making investors nervous about Naspers prospects. Shares in the South African company are down 15 percent since June.

"If sentiment around Tencent can change, then Naspers could see quite a meaningful re-rating over the next six to 12 months... Investor sentiment around Tencent remains so weak in Hong Kong," said JP Morgan's Joosub.

Tencent this month reported its slowest profit growth in four years, missing analysts' estimates on softer growth in some of its games and lower margins.

Founded in 1915 as "Die Nasionale Pers", or The National Press, Naspers has a market value of $17 billion, making it bigger than Britain's Pearson Plc, the $14 billion owner of the Financial Times and Penguin Books.

Naspers said core headline earnings per share rose to 921 cents in the six months to end-September from 860 cents a year earlier.

The company considers core headline earnings, which exclude one-time items, to be the most accurate measure of its earnings.

Naspers said this month it expected earnings to rise by 5 to 15 percent.

Revenue totalled 18.5 billion rand ($2.21 billion) compared with 15.8 billion rand a year earlier. ($1 = 8.3800 South African rand) (Editing by Erica Billingham)