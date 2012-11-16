JOHANNESBURG Nov 16 South African e-commerce
and media firm Naspers said on Friday it will likely
post up to a 20 percent increase in underlying profit, but gave
no reason for the expected rise.
The company said in a statement it expects core headline
profit for the six months to end-September to rise by 10 to 20
percent from 921 cents per share a year earlier.
Core headline profit, which Naspers says is its main
earnings measure, excludes one-time items.
Earnings per share, which includes one-time items, will
likely rise by as much as 120 percent, after Russian affiliate
Mail.ru sold some of its Facebook shares.
The Cape Town-based company owns 29 percent in Mail.ru.
Naspers had said in June that heavy spending to drive
organic growth would keep profit flat this year after it
reported a 15 percent jump in profit for the year to the end of
March.
Naspers has transformed itself from an apartheid-era
newspaper publisher to a global multimedia business by buying or
taking stakes in emerging-market Internet companies such as
China's Tencent and Mail.ru.