JOHANNESBURG Nov 14 South African media firm
Naspers will join forces with Singapore Press Holdings
and two Norwegian companies to accelerate their
e-commerce businesses in four fast-growing emerging markets, the
companies said.
The four firms, which include Norway's Schibsted ASA
and Telenor ASA, said in a statement late on
Thursday they would set up a series of joint ventures for their
online classifieds businesses in Brazil, Indonesia, Thailand and
Bangladesh.
The size of the deal was not disclosed. The transaction is
the latest move by Naspers to push further into lucrative online
businesses in emerging markets.
By focusing on e-commerce and media operations in
fast-growing countries, Cape Town-based Naspers has transformed
itself from an apartheid-era newspaper publisher into a $53
billion media and Internet giant.
In both Brazil and Bangladesh, Naspers will split the
ventures with SNT, a company jointly owned by the two Norwegian
firms.
In Indonesia, Naspers will take 64 percent of the new
business, with the remainder owned by 701Search, itself a
venture amongst Singapore Press and the two Norwegian companies.
In Thailand, 701Search will own 56 percent and Naspers 44
percent.
