By David Dolan and Balazs Koranyi
JOHANNESBURG/OSLO Nov 14 Two of the fiercest
rivals in online classifieds, South Africa's Naspers and
Norway's Schibsted, said they would team up in some emerging
markets, including fast-growing Brazil where they have battled
each other for years.
The two companies have transformed themselves from
traditional print publishers into e-commerce publishers,
focusing in recent years on emerging markets such as Brazil
where their competition has added to costs, eaten up resources
and slowed expansion.
News of the transaction sent shares of both firms to record
highs. Naspers, Africa's most valuable company, is
worth more than $50 billion while Oslo-based Schibsted
, which generates two-thirds of its profit online, is
worth $7 billion.
"In Brazil we have been competing head-to-head," Naspers
Chief Executive Bob van Dijk told a conference call. "Doing this
together is going to be good for all of us."
Separately, Naspers said on Friday its core earnings likely
rose by as much as 24 percent in the six months to
end-September.
In a statement late on Thursday, the companies said they
will set up online classified joint ventures in Indonesia,
Thailand and Bangladesh, as well. Singapore Press Holdings
and Norway's Telenor will also have stakes.
"It's very important that the two top players in Brazil are
joining forces, locking in the market in a way that makes it
difficult for new entrants," said Per Gunnar Nordahl, an analyst
at Arctic Securities.
Consultancy eMarketer has estimated that Brazil has 108
million internet users, more than a third of whom buy online.
The companies said the deal is "cash neutral" and didn't give
details on savings.
In Brazil, Naspers runs the OLX platform, while Schibsted
has bomnegocio.com. Online classifieds are increasingly popular
in emerging markets where consumers are using the internet for
the first time thanks to cheaper smartphones and tablets.
In both Brazil and Bangladesh, Naspers will split the
ventures with SNT, which is jointly owned by Schibsted and
Telenor.
In Indonesia, Naspers will take 64 percent, with the
remainder owned by 701Search, a venture amongst Singapore Press
and the two Norwegian companies. In Thailand, 701Search will own
56 percent and Naspers 44 percent.
Shares of Naspers were up 9.6 percent at 1,567.10 rand at
1419 GMT after earlier hitting a record of 1,603.97 rand. Shares
of Schibsted initially rose 37 percent to an all-time high
before retreating to trade up 29 percent.
