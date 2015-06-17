JOHANNESBURG, June 17 South Africa's biggest
company by value, Naspers Ltd, flagged as much as 30
percent increase in annual profit on Wednesday, guidance that
fell largely within expectations.
Naspers, a media and e-commerce firm that also owns just
over a third of China's Tencent Holdings, said core
headline EPS would likely come in a range of 27.26 rand and
28.35 rand, or between 25 and 30 percent higher.
That compares with 28.48, or a 30.6 percent increase,
estimate according to Thomson Reuters' StarMine, which puts more
weight on recent forecasts and those from historically accurate
analysts.
Headline EPS is a widely watched profit measure in South
Africa that excludes out certain one-off and non-trading items.
Naspers, which also runs Africa's biggest pay TV business,
did not give a reason for an increase, saying the more details
would be released on June, 29.
Including proceeds from associates such Tencent, its Chinese
money spinner that is growing at breakneck pace, earnings would
likely more than double, it said in a trading statement.
Shares in Naspers ended 0.5 percent lower at 1,814.88 rand,
valuing it at around 764.677 billion rand ($61.57 billion)
($1 = 12.4202 rand)
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Joe Brock)