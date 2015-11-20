JOHANNESBURG Nov 20 South Africa's Naspers expected interim profit for the first half to jump by up to 42 percent, the media giant said on Friday.

Naspers, Africa's largest company by market value, said core headline earnings per share would likely come in a range of 20.93 rand and 21.70 rand, or between 37 and 42 percent higher.

Headline EPS is a widely watched profit measure in South Africa that excludes certain one-off and non-trading items.

The company, which owns just over a third of China's Tencent Holdings, did not give a reason for an increase, saying more details would be released on Nov. 27.

The bulk of Naspers' revenue comes from Hong-Kong listed Tencent, and it also owns a string of booming Internet firms across emerging markets.

The company's shares are up 44 percent this year, giving it a market value of $64.4 billion.

($1 = 13.9983 rand) (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Sunil Nair)