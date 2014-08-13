BRIEF-Samsung Electronics says early Galaxy S8 sales have been positive
* says Q2 smartphone, tablet sales volume to be similar to that in Q1
JOHANNESBURG Aug 13 Credit rating agency Fitch on Wednesday cut its rating on South Africa's Naspers' senior unsecured debt to non investment grade or "junk status", citing a deterioration in its profitability due to hefty investment in development.
Fitch cut its rating to BB+ from BBB-, it said in a statement. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Cropley)
April 26 U.S. businesses would reap a windfall if President Donald Trump's plan to cut corporate tax rates and slash taxes on cash parked overseas becomes law, but it was unclear whether they would stimulate a surge in investment and job creation in return.