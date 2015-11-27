JOHANNESBURG Nov 27 South African media and e-commerce group Naspers is considering raising $2.5 billion to partly fund the acquisition of an additional stake in Russian online classified business, Avito, it said on Friday.

Naspers is increasing its stake in Avito to 68 percent from 17.4 percent in a $1.2 billion deal that strengthens its position in the global e-commerce business, it said last month. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)