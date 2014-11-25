JOHANNESBURG Nov 25 South Africa's Naspers
posted an expected 22 percent jump in first-half
earnings on Tuesday, underpinned by strong revenue flows from
its Chinese Internet business and other e-commerce operations.
The Cape Town-based company said core headline earnings for
the six months to end-September were 1,528 cents per share from
1,248 cents a year ago. It had flagged earnings would rise by as
much as 24 percent.
The company made the bulk of its revenue from Chinese
Internet portal Tencent, of which Naspers owns more
than a third. Revenue grew by 46 percent to 22.4 billion rand
($2 billion).
Its e-commerce operations also grew strongly to 12 billion
rand, up 43 percent from last year, as Naspers snapped up
Internet firms across emerging markets.
Earlier this month, Naspers joined with Schibsted
and Telenor in Norway and Singapore Press Holdings
to accelerate their e-commerce businesses in four
fast-growing emerging markets.
Naspers is also in talks to sell its Swiss online retailer
Ricardo in a deal potentially worth up to $413 million,
according to people familiar with the sale, which would allow it
to invest more in its target markets.
Naspers shares have risen 38 percent so far this year,
giving it a market value of $57.5 billion. By comparison,
Johannesburg's blue-chip index has risen only about 9
percent.
(1 US dollar = 11.0280 South African rand)
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)