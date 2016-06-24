JOHANNESBURG, June 24 South African e-commerce and media group Naspers reported an 18 percent rise in full-year profit on Friday, lifted by growth its Internet business, which includes a stake in China's Tencent Holdings .

Naspers, which owns 34 percent of the Chinese social network and online entertainment firm, said fully diluted core headline earnings per share (EPS) rose to 292 US cents for the year ended March, compared with 249 cents a year earlier.

Headline EPS is the main profit measure in South Africa and strips out certain one-off items.

Africa's largest company by market value, Naspers has transformed itself from an apartheid-era publisher into a $65 billion Internet powerhouse by focusing on e-commerce in emerging markets.

Revenue grew 6 percent to $12.2 billion, driven by growth from Tencent and from ecommerce on the back of revenue growth in classifieds, travel and retail, Naspers said in a statement. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Susan Fenton)