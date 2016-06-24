JOHANNESBURG, June 24 South African e-commerce
and media group Naspers reported an 18 percent rise in
full-year profit on Friday, lifted by growth its Internet
business, which includes a stake in China's Tencent Holdings
.
Naspers, which owns 34 percent of the Chinese social network
and online entertainment firm, said fully diluted core headline
earnings per share (EPS) rose to 292 US cents for the year ended
March, compared with 249 cents a year earlier.
Headline EPS is the main profit measure in South Africa and
strips out certain one-off items.
Africa's largest company by market value, Naspers has
transformed itself from an apartheid-era publisher into a $65
billion Internet powerhouse by focusing on e-commerce in
emerging markets.
Revenue grew 6 percent to $12.2 billion, driven by growth
from Tencent and from ecommerce on the back of revenue growth in
classifieds, travel and retail, Naspers said in a statement.
(Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Susan Fenton)