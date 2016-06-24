(Adds detail, comment by chairman)
JOHANNESBURG, June 24 South African ecommerce
and media group Naspers reported an 18 percent rise in
full-year profit on Friday, lifted by growth in its Internet
business, which includes a stake in China's Tencent Holdings
.
Naspers, which owns 34 percent of the Chinese social network
and online entertainment firm, said fully diluted core headline
earnings per share (EPS) rose to 292 US cents for the year ended
March, from 249 cents a year earlier.
Headline EPS is the main profit measure in South Africa and
strips out certain one-off items.
Africa's largest company by market value, Naspers has
transformed itself from an apartheid-era publisher into a $65
billion Internet powerhouse by focusing on e-commerce in
emerging markets.
Revenue grew 6 percent to $12.2 billion, driven by growth
from Tencent and from ecommerce on the back of revenue growth in
classifieds, travel and retail, Naspers said in a statement.
"In some sectors of ecommerce we are starting to benefit
from scale," said Naspers' Chairman Koos Bekker in a statement.
But the firm's video entertainment unit, which does most of
its sales in Africa, weighed on the rest of the business as
revenue fell 11 percent due to weaker currencies and a loss of
subscribers.
Bekker said the unit is under "considerable pressure".
Naspers bills its pay-television customers in local
currencies, most of which have slumped as commodity prices fell
last year, shrinking its revenue in dollar terms, the company
said.
"It could take some time before the plans implemented to
reinvigorate growth and cut costs have a material positive
impact," Naspers said.
The company released its results after the close of trade on
the Johannesburg Securities Exchange.
