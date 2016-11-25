JOHANNESBURG Nov 25 Africa's biggest company by
market value, Naspers, reported a jump in half-year
profit on Friday, boosted by its internet businesses that
include a major stake in China's Tencent Holdings.
Cape Town-based Naspers, which owns about a third of China's
biggest social network and online entertainment firm, said core
headline earnings totalled $914 million, or 212 cents per share,
compared with $696 million, or 169 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Core headline EPS is Naspers' main profit measure that
strips out non-operational and one-off items.
Shares in the company were 0.7 percent higher at 2,081 rand
as of 1414 GMT, outpacing a 0.18 percent gain in Johannesburg's
JSE Top-40 index.
