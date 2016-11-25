(Adds details)
JOHANNESBURG Nov 25 Africa's biggest company by
market value, Naspers, reported a jump in half-year
profit on Friday, boosted by its internet businesses that
include a major stake in China's Tencent Holdings.
Cape Town-based Naspers, which owns about a third of China's
biggest social network and online entertainment firm, said core
headline earnings totalled $914 million, or 212 cents per share,
compared with $696 million, or 169 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Core headline earnings per share (EPS) is Naspers' main
profit measure that strips out non-operational and one-off
items.
Founded in 1915 as Nasionale Pers, or National Press,
Naspers has transformed itself from an apartheid-era newspaper
publisher into a $64 billion Internet powerhouse by focusing on
e-commerce platforms such as auction sites and classified ads in
emerging markets.
Sales rose 16 percent to $6.8 billion as a one-third rise in
revenue from e-commerce businesses offset falling sales at payTV
and media units.
Shares in the company were 1.18 percent higher at 2,092 rand
as of 1435 GMT, outpacing a 0.18 percent gain in Johannesburg's
JSE Top-40 index.
