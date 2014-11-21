By Arno Schuetze
| FRANKFURT
FRANKFURT Nov 21 Naspers is selling
its Swiss online retailer Ricardo in a deal potentially worth
300-400 million Swiss francs ($310-413 million), as the South
African firm focuses on emerging markets, two people familiar
with the sale said.
Sell-side adviser Altium Capital is preparing information
packs that will be sent to potential suitors before the end of
the year, the two sources said.
Unlike in most countries, where Ebay is the go-to
online market place for individuals, Ricardo is Switzerland's
largest Internet auctioneer by far. About 2.3 million people
trade goods worth 660 million francs over Ricardo each year,
according to its website.
Swiss media groups such as Ringier, which cooperates with
KKR in its online classifieds business, and Tamedia
, will likely express an interest in Ricardo, as will
Internet-focused buyout groups, the sources said.
Naspers, Ricardo, Tamedia and Altium declined to comment. A
spokesman for Ringier said it would be a duty to look at a
company like Ricardo if it were for sale.
Ricardo started out in Germany where it was founded by
Internet entrepreneurs in 1998. It listed on Germany's now
defunct tech-focused Neuer Markt a year later and acquired Swiss
site auktion24.ch, which was rebranded ricardo.ch. The company
was bought by Britain's QXL group at the height of the dotcom
boom in 2000 and then taken private by Naspers in 2008.
A sale of Ricardo would allow Naspers to invest more in
fast-growing emerging markets. It already holds stakes in
Russian social network Mail.ru and Chinese Internet
portal Tencent.
Earlier this month, Naspers joined up with Schibsted
and Telenor in Norway and Singapore Press
Holdings to accelerate their e-commerce businesses in
four fast-growing emerging markets.
By focusing on e-commerce and media operations in emerging
markets, Cape Town-based Naspers has transformed itself from an
apartheid-era newspaper publisher into a $53 billion media and
Internet giant.
(1 US dollar = 0.9666 Swiss franc)
(Editing by David Clarke)