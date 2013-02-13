Feb 13 New York's Nassau County is planning to sell $328.5 million of general revenue bonds and bond anticipation notes (BANs) during the week of Feb. 18, said a market source on Wednesday.

The sale consists of $141.5 million of revenue bonds to be sold through lead manager Bank of America via a negotiated sale, with an undetermined day for the sale.

The county will also sell $187 million of BANs through competitive bidding on Thursday.