China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
June 14 New York's Nassau County is planning to sell $210 million of general obligation revenue anticipation notes during the week of June 17, a market source said on Friday.
On Tuesday, Fitch Ratings downgraded its GO bond rating to A from A-plus, citing the "county's lack of significant progress in reducing its accumulated deficit reserve position."
JP Morgan is the lead manager on the sale.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.