By Hilary Russ
Nov 5 New York's Nassau County, in the western
part of Long Island, was already facing a projected $25 million
budget deficit before superstorm Sandy ripped across the East
Coast last week and tore into the county's economy.
Now that deficit could more than double because Nassau, one
of the wealthiest counties in the United States, is set to lose
$30 million in sales tax revenue in the two weeks after the
storm, Nassau County Comptroller George Maragos said on Monday.
Sandy came at a critical time for some cities and counties
on Long Island. They, like others across the United States, are
struggling to right themselves from lowered revenues during the
2007-09 recession, as well as growing public pension obligations
and health care costs.
Moody's Investors Services said it was zeroing in on certain
East Coast municipalities hit by Sandy to determine if their
finances can withstand the strain of lost revenue and
infrastructure damage.
The credit rating agency said it was reviewing whether local
governments will be able to make key payments on their debt that
are due in November and early December.
Sandy came ashore in New Jersey on Oct. 29, crippling some
East Coast transportation and power systems and killing more
than 100 in the U.S.
The storm hit large parts of Nassau and neighboring Suffolk
County hard. The counties together make up most of Long Island,
which juts into the Atlantic Ocean east of New York City.
The counties are home to white, sandy beaches that have been
badly damages by the storm.
Six days before the storm hit, Moody's downgraded Nassau's
credit rating to A2 from A1, affecting about $1.4 billion of
outstanding debt.
Moody's was concerned that Nassau, which has a median
household income of $93,613, nearly double the nation, has
continuing budget gaps and relies too much on nonrecurring
revenue.
The county's finances are overseen by a state control board
as it struggles to recover from a fiscal meltdown that began in
2000.
NASSAU FACING DOUBLE-SIZED DEFICIT
The total economic impact of the storm on Nassau will be
about $750 million by the end of this week, the county's
Comptroller Maragos said.
"All our towns and villages have been affected and have had
to incur significant expenditures," he said. "We're working with
them to ensure they don't run into cash flow problems."
Nassau's projected $25 million budget deficit, which is less
than 1 percent of its nearly $3 billion adopted 2012 budget,
"would have been manageable," Maragos said. "Now we have to
manage twice that amount."
"It's certainly going to hurt, and it's going to be a strain
on our finances," he said. Without the expected revenue, the
county will likely have to cut spending, he said.
The county has already thinned its workforce by a fifth and
made over $290 million in spending cuts since County Executive
Edward Mangano took office in January 2010.
Nassau, like other municipalities walloped by Sandy, expects
the federal and state governments to quickly reimburse most or
all storm-related costs. The region is also expecting a
longer-term rebound once federal aid and insurance money gets
reconstruction projects flowing.
Suffolk, home to the elite Hamptons beach communities, was
also facing a three-year shortfall of more than $500 million
brought on by years of financial mismanagement.
Two rounds of layoffs in 2012 cut more than 300 public
employees from the payroll.
After declaring a fiscal emergency, County Executive Steve
Bellone, a Democrat elected in 2011, proposed in September a
budget for the fiscal year that starts Jan. 1 that has no
additional layoffs.
Bellone and the county's comptroller did not reply to
requests for comment.